Medical complex shooter had been Missouri officer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A man who killed his wife and himself on the campus of a hospital in Washington state last week was once a police officer in Missouri.

The Spokesman-Review reports that according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Christopher Henderson still had a valid license as a police officer when he shot his wife, Sheena Henderson, and himself Tuesday on the campus of Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.

He worked as a public safety officer at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, and served with the U.S. Navy in Iraq before moving to Spokane three years ago.

The day before the murder-suicide, co-workers at Henderson's office called police because they were concerned about suicidal comments he made. Deputies interviewed him, and said in police reports Henderson told them that if things fell apart with his wife, he'd probably "move back east and work for the police department he left."

The couple's two children are staying with their maternal grandparents in Spokane.