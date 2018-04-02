Medical Malpractice Suits Down

But the state Insurance Department says in its annual report issued last night that average medical malpractice payouts in Missouri continued to rise last year. The agency warned that the numbers don't tell the whole story, estimating that up to 20% of medical malpractice claims are not reported. The department has little authority over those that self-insure, for example, so most of their data is not included. Overall claim payments rose in 2004 by 31% but incurred claims, what an insurer expects to pay out in the future, dropped by 39%. The agency said that shift is an indication that insurers expect things to improve down the road.