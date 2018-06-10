Medical marijuana might be on 2018 Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri might be next in legalizing medical marijuana.

New Approach Missouri is one of the groups trying to legalize the substance in the state. Members said they only need 70,000 more signatures in order to put the initiative on the 2018 ballot in November.

According to the Board of Directors Chair, Dan Viets, the organization tried to put the issue on the ballot in 2016. However, it failed to qualify in one more district despite having enough petition votes.

But he said New Approach Missouri will get on the ballot in 2018.

According to a study done by the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine, “Medical cannabis laws are associated with significantly lower state-level opioid overdose mortality rates.”

The study stated medical cannabis laws had a 24.8 percent lower mean annual opioid overdose mortality rate compared with states without medical cannabis laws.

Viets said various studies such as that one are likely a reason awareness for the benefits of medical marijuana has grown.