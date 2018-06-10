Medical student returns to thank University Hospital doctors after "miraculous" recovery

2 years 1 month 3 days ago Friday, May 06 2016 May 6, 2016 Friday, May 06, 2016 3:07:00 PM CDT May 06, 2016 in News
By: Maia McDonald, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — With a tearful smile and walking on two legs, 26-year-old Sydney Priest returned to University hospital Friday to thank the doctors who helped her recover just a few months after having a rare stroke.

Priest, a former student at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, spent two weeks in the neuroangiography suite after having a basilar artery occlusion, the worst kind of clot-related stroke. There were smiles and laughter as she hugged hospital staff.

“I’m extremely thankful," Priest said. "I wouldn’t be here today [if it wasn't for them].”

Priest, walking on two legs, was surprise to the doctors as many of them expected her recovery to possible take years.

“For her to recover this quickly is quite rare," University Hospital stroke coordinator Tami Harris said. "We expected it to take years probably. Mostly six months is where we were thinking she might be able to walk or balance, but when she gave us a call that she was actually walking, we were all surprised.”

“I promised [the] nurse that I would walk in six months and it’s been even less than that,” Priest said as she struggled through tears.

When Priest was first admitted to University Hospital, she was unable to speak and the right side of her body was paralyzed. She needed two people to help her whenever she moved up or down.

Doctors said that although strokes happen to anyone, it was unusual for someone so young to have one. University Hospital neurologist Vikas Gupta, who helped treat Priest, said her progress has been a miracle so far.

“It is rare for us to see these kinds of strokes, especially in patients as young as Sydney,” Gupta said. “When we do see these strokes, the damage often is severe and widespread. However, Sydney’s resiliency surprised us all. Once we removed the clot, she began to regain normal blood flow to her brainstem, and her condition gradually improved. Her recovery has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

Priest says she's lucky to be where she is. 

"It takes a long long time," Priest said. "I've seen a lot of stroke patients in the rehabilitation that I'm at and I think I've surpassed them a hundred times over. There's some still in wheelchairs that can't walk." 

Doctors think there are several things that could have contributed to Priest’s fast progress.

“We see a lot of patients with these types strokes who are a lot older than Sydney who have a lot of other medical comorbidities which makes the recovery somewhat more challenging,” said Kelsey Wilkinson, an occupational therapist at University Hospital.  “They might not make as extreme of a recovery so her being so young and active before this happened definitely helps. And she’s so motivated and such great family support. Those play into her recovery as well. “

The event was also emotional for Priest’s parents who were also at the event. Her father was amazed at the impact Sydney has had on people.  

“I had to withdraw her [from school]," he said. "That day was really hard, [and] probably one of the hardest days for me, because I didn’t realize how much she had already impacted students, the dean, [and] the president. They were all very emotional. I couldn’t hold it together. I was very proud of her that day, because she had touched them and it touched me.”

Priest was born with a congenital heart blockage and wears a pacemaker, a factor doctors think may have contributed to her stroke. Priest is continuing her recovery in Kansas City closer to home. She plans to return to medical school in the fall and pursue a career in rehabilitation.

“I really liked my rehab doctor at KU," she said. "I just saw what she did and how she helped me and I think I could inspire people to do the same."

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
52 minutes ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 90°
3pm 91°
4pm 93°
5pm 94°