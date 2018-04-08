Medicare Enrollment Dealine May 15

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The government has added 6,000 operators, tripled its computer capacity for enrollment and will help with 1,000 events in the week ahead. Many lawmakers want to extend the deadline and waive the penalty for people who sign up later. But Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt opposes both moves. Leavitt said he'll go to 24 cities before the deadline to promote the administration's efforts. He said, "We've got a shot at getting to 90%, which would be a remarkable outcome for the first year of the program." Nearly 43 million people are eligible to sign up for drug coverage through Medicare.