Medicinal marijuana supporters push for spot on 2016 ballot

COLUMBIA - Marijuana supporters are collecting signatures for a petition to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri.

The Missouri Secretary of State approved an initiative earlier this month that allows for the circulation of a petition for medical cannabis.

"This law would set up access for patients to safely obtain their medicine in a legal way under the supervision of a doctor, so I think it just makes sense," Spencer Pearson said, Vice President of Mid-Missouri NORML.

Pro-marijuana group New Approach Missouri is in charge of collecting signatures. Other groups like Mid-Missouri NORML will be working with them to train volunteers and collect signatures.

They need around 160,000 valid signatures for the petition to make the 2016 ballot. Pearson said New Approach Missouri will hire a team to collect and validate enough signatures.

So far, 23 states have legalized medicinal marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.