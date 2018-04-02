Meet and Greet for Big 12 Basketball

"I'd say right now, if you look at our basketball team, it'd be like a box of Crackerjacks. You know, when you open up that Crackerjacks, you pull out that surprise, you don't know what that prize surprise is," said Anderson. "You can't teach size, at the same time, you can't teach heart. And that's what, when you watch our basketball team, it's going to be a team that leaves its heart out on the floor. My attitude about work is, you tell me I got to get up at 6 a.m. in the morning to win five more games, we're there. So I take that analogy about myself. I don't want to be like Nolan Richardson, I want to be better than Nolan Richardson, that's just me. So if you see me in a fight with a bear, you better help the bear."

After last season's 11th place finish, conference coaches tabbed the Tigers for 8th in this year's preseason poll.