Meetings seek to ease tension in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - Tensions remain high in Ferguson, Missouri, days after a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, and two meetings on Thursday are aimed at trying to add calm.

Civil rights leaders and police were gathering at 10 a.m. to discuss concerns about how officers have responded to protests that followed the fatal shooting on Saturday of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Nixon is joining the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition and other civic and faith leaders for an 11 a.m. meeting at a church.

Dozens of protesters have been arrested and police have used rubber bullets and tear gas on crowds after some tossed rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at officers. The response has drawn criticism from many circles.