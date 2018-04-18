Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb

COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand.

One key difference between the two, however, is that hotels charge a five percent lodging tax, which doesn't apply to short term rentals.

The city of Columbia is hosting meetings on Tuesday and Thursday this week to gather public opinions on short-term rentals, and whether this tax should apply to them as well.



“Right now there is a five percent lodging tax on hotels rooms in Columbia," said Strategic Communications Manager of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Megan McConachie. "Four percent of that goes to fund the Convention and Visitors Bureau and then one percent of that goes to the new airport terminal project."

McConachie says short-term rentals are fairly new and it is time to figure out how to handle them.

“People have been staying in short term rentals for a while, but its now growing to a size and to a preference of travelers, that we wanted to start to examining the issue here in Columbia," said McConachie.

McConachie says during the meeting, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Community Development, will put together a report with all of the information and public input gathered and present it to the city council.

The meetings will take place April 17 at 3:00 p.m., and April 19 at 6:00 p.m in the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road, Columbia, MO 65203 and are open to the public.