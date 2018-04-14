Megabus cancels service in Kansas City and Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - A company that offers discount bus rides is dropping its service in Kansas City and Columbia at the end of September.

Megabus spokesman Sean Hughes said the customer demand in those two cities had dropped and it did not appear likely it would improve.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Megabus offers service between Columbia and St. Louis, Kansas City and Chicago. Hughes said fewer people might be using the bus line because lower gas prices make personal driving more economical. The newspaper said only two people were at the Columbia stop Tuesday waiting for the bus.

University of Missouri senior David Wallace, who uses the service about once a month, started an online petition to ask the company to reverse its decision.