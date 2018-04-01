Melting Snow May Harm Foundation

COLUMBIA - Rising temperatures may make you crack a smile, but it could also be cracking your foundation. Tim Crockett from Crockett Engineering says that snow and ice cause more cracked foundations and leaks in basements than Columbia's rainy season.

The massive amounts of snow that Missouri got this winter may be disappearing, but Crockett says it's effects could be just below ground. The snow and ice that melts sometimes then either re-freezes or seeps down into the ground beside your basement foundation putting pressure on the walls until they crack.

Crockett says position your downspout away from the foundation of the house, allowing it to run away from the problem area. Relieving pressure on the sides of the wall should prevent cracks in the concrete walls.

If cracks have already occurred, Jason Jokerst, from The Crack Team, says that the damage should be fairly easy to fix.