Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause

COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

The event which was put on by the MU School of Medicine raised money for The St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The non-profit group raises money to support the fight against pediatric cancer.

“In comparison to most adult cancers, pediatric cancer is widely underfunded,” Andrew Osborn, the event coordinator, said. “Besides the U.S. Government, St. Baldrick’s raises for money and fund more grants for pediatric cancer research than any other organization.”

One women who shaved her head told those in attendance that she decided to shave her head after a young girl in her neighborhood passed away from the disease.

MU Athletics Major Gifts Office Brad Loos and his family were among those who were in attendance. Loos’ daughter Rhyan was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma and is the inspiration behind the annual Mizzou Men’s Basketball #RallyforRhyan game.

Over the last six years, the annual shave event has raised over $250,000. Last year, it brought in $48,000 for pediatric resources. Osborn said he was hopeful that Saturday’s event would raise more than $50,000 dollars. As of Saturday morning, Osborn said the event had raised just over $45,000.

As a medical student, Osborn said the fight against pediatric cancer has special meaning to him.

“During our third year, every single medical student spends at least two months rotating with the MU Pediatrics department,” Osborn said. “Just about all of us have at least seen some of these children effected by cancer. We just hope that we can do our part to give back and find a cure.”