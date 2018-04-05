Memorial being created for Jewish sites shooting victims

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A memorial will be dedicated in April to three people who were shot to death at two Jewish sites in Kansas.

The Jewish Community Center in Overland Park announced in a news release Tuesday that donations received after the April 2014 shootings at the center and nearby Village Shalom partially financed the memorial to Dr. William Lewis Corporon; his grandson, Reat Underwood, and Teresa LeManno.

The memorial sculpture will be on the west side of the Jewish Community Center Campus. The memorial will be open to the public after a private dedication in mid-April.

Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., of Aurora, Missouri, was sentenced to death in November for the shootings. The avowed anti-Semite said he shot the victims because he wanted to kill Jews. The three victims were Christians.