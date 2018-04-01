Memorial blood drive to honor fallen officer Molly Bowden

COLUMBIA - This year marks the tenth anniversary of the death of the first Columbia police officer to die in the line of duty.

Officer Molly Bowden died in February 2005 after she was shot during a traffic stop that January.

Bowden's family has partnered with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Grace Bible Church on Blue Ridge Drive in Columbia.

Bowden's parents said they would like to hit an all-time record in donations since this is the tenth year since her death.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate here and use the sponsor code "MollyBowden".

Bowden's memory continues to stay alive with a scholarship dedicated in her name for a female student majoring in criminal justice administration or forensic science at Columbia College. Bowden graduated from Columbia College in 2002 with a degree in criminal justice administration.

Also, each year, a local officer is awarded with the Molly Bowden Officer of the Year Award.