Memorial Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - High water on the Mississippi River will delay the removal of a sunken barge. The tow Riley Elizabeth apparently ran aground Thursday about 20 miles north of Cape Girardeau. No one was hurt but four of the 25 grain-filled barges broke free, and one sank. The river was closed until the barge was found. Salvage crews are on the way, but will not be able to remove the barge until the river level drops. For now, buoys alert oncoming vessels of the site where the barge sank. The accident was the second in a little over a month involving a tow owned by Marquette Transportation of Paducah, Kentucky. The earlier accident happened April 16 south of St. Louis, also forcing the river to close.

CLAYTON (AP) - It is just too cold to swim. That's the sentiment of the St. Louis County Park and Recreation department, which has decided to delay the opening of its aquatic centers until June 2. The pools had been scheduled to open May 26. Cool weather is blamed, but so is a shortage of lifeguards. When the four facilities do open, pool hours will be noon to 6 pm daily.

CLAYTON (AP) - Keeping children safe will be the focus of an event at Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County. As part of the Take 25 program, parents and guardians are being asked to take 25 minutes to talk with children about their safety. St. Louis County Police Captain Ken Gregory says it's part of a national effort. He says officials will record children's pictures and basic information on computer discs. Families keep the only copy, and can turn the information over to police if a child goes missing. The program is run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

HANNIBAL (AP) - Huck Finn is finally getting his due. The building known as the Huck Finn House will open to the public in Hannibal. Samuel Clemens based his fictional character in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" on a real boy he knew growing up in the northeastern Missouri town. The original building known as the Huck Finn House was demolished in 1911, but local donations allowed a replica to be rebuilt on the same site. Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum officials say the house provides visitors with a look into a poor family's life in Hannibal in the early 19th century.