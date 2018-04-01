Memorial planned for builders who died on the job

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The family of a man who died while helping build the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts in Kansas City is working to honor all workers who have died while building Kansas City.

Ryan Goodman of Lee's Summit died in November 2009 in a mechanical accident. The Kauffman Center does not allow memorials on the center grounds.

Ryan Goodman's wife, Christie Goodman, and Councilman Scott Wagner are working together to overcome red tape required before a bench memorial could be built across the street from the center.

The Kansas City Star reports Wagner will seek to change an ordinance so the bench will be maintained as part of the Kansas City Convention Center's grounds. The bench's design also must be approved by the city's art commission and convention facilities department.