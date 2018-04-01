Memorial Service Held For Sahara Aldridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A public memorial service will be Saturday for Sahara Aldridge, the 13-year-old Cape Girardeau girl whose battle with brain-stem cancer prompted a free concert last year by pop singer Rick Springfield. Sahara died Monday night at her home. The service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lynwood Baptist Church in the southeast Missouri town. Springfield is a longtime family friend. He performed last December in Cape Girardeau. He also used his Web site to encourage fans to support the Aldridge family. Sahara's death came at a time when she seemed to be making progress against the disease. Just days ago, she returned from California, where doctors at Stanford University removed 70 percent of the tumor and determined it wasn't as aggressive as first thought.