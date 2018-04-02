Memorial Set for Shooting Victims

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Members of the community of Pacific Island immigrants were holding a service last week when a 52-year-old man stormed the sanctuary and opened fire. He killed three people and wounded four. That man, a fellow Micronesian immigrant Eiken Elam Saimon, is being held without bond in the Newton County Jail. He's charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault and one count of felonious restraint for allegedly holding the congregation hostage before police arrived. The Rev. Tom Thorne says the community is welcome to attend the special service. Thorne also will officiate Saturday at a joint funeral for the three slain men.