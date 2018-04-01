Memorial Stadium Construction Hits a Snag

COLUMBIA - Construction on all sides of Memorial Stadium continued on Wednesday, but the south side faced a minor setback when workers hit a gas line.

They hit it while working on air conditioning that services MU's campus. Firefighters on the scene said the leak was not serious, and workers continued after it was cleaned up.

Workers on the west side of the stadium are working on the first phase of construction. Sircal Construction workers say they're building an elevator shaft for the press box and are working on the third level. They said they are on schedule with current construction plans.

Some parking spots around the stadium are blocked off due to the construction.

The $72 million renovation project plans to add at least 6,000 seats to the stadium. That would put total capacity at 77,000.

For the start of the 2013 season, the first phase of press box renovations will be finished, as well as movement of the "Rock M" closer to the north end zone.