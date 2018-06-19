Memorial Stadium Ready for Kickoff of Football Season

COLUMBIA - Phase one of Memorial Stadium's renovations is finished. MU Football Director of Media Relations, Chad Moller said Monday everything that was promised to be completed by the first home game is finished. The first Mizzou home football game is Saturday, August 31. The east side of the stadium is still undergoing renovations, but fans will still be able to access parts of the concourse during games.

Construction work will be limited during games, but workers will be on site at all times. The new renovations include a new press box on levels three through five and a new north concourse. The "M" rock hill will be closer to the field. The west concourse will be wider. The east side of the stadium will not be completed until the start of the 2014 football season.

There are two large cranes that rise above the stadium, but they will not be moving during games. Fans will still have access to gates on the east side, but not have the ability to walk freely with restricted access and man-made walkway.

"Any construction project seems to go up to the last minute," said Moller. "Everything will be as promised by the first game."

Mizzou plays Murray State Saturday at 6 p.m.