Men Arrested for Marijuana

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police found small amount of marijuana Wednesday while performing a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1412 Range Line St. The driver Phillip Warren, 19, was arrested for possession of controlled substance misdemeanor, and the passenger, Charles Warren, was arrested for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana.

Officers said they requested Warren to pull over his vehicle because he failed to yield while making a right turn, then they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Officers said Warren admitted he had marijuana and they found a small plastic bag of it on him.

The driver Phillip Warren paid a bond of $500, and passenger Charles Warren was released on a signature summons.