Men charged in robbery, assault of man suffering seizures

By: The Associated Press

KIRKWOOD (AP) — Four men have been charged with robbing and beating a man as he was having seizures in Kirkwood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Alexander Dale Frost, 20-year-old Ryan M. Mogus, 22-year-old Graham Redington and 24-year old Mathew J. Tamasi have each been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, felonious restraint and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police detective Christopher Beckman says the four men restrained and beat the victim with multiple metal objects for an extended period of time. He says the victim suffered multiple seizures during the attack.

The men also stole the victim's wallet and backpack.

Bail for each man was set at $150,000. It was not immediately clear whether the men have lawyers.