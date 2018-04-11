Men claim to be victims of Boone County home invasion

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department (BCSD) said it was investigating an apparent home invasion Saturday after a deputy found two people who claimed they'd been robbed.

BCSD said a deputy was driving near Agate Way when two men told the deputy they were the victims of a home invasion.

Deputies said the men had injuries consistent with being assaulted and were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities did not say if anything was taken from the house where the men claimed they were robbed, but deputies said they found drugs inside the house. The home is in the 2600 block of Agate Way. Deputies said there was no suspect information Saturday night.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the Columbia Police Department, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.