Men from Missouri, Mississippi OK after Neb. plane crash
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crashed into an alfalfa field about a mile from the Lexington airport.
The plane went down around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were aboard the single-engine Piper, the pilot Robert Roberts of Nixa, Missouri, and his brother, Ronny Roberts of Lebanon, Mississippi.
The pilot received a minor injury to his forehead but declined treatment.
The men were flying to Lexington to pick up a hunting dog.
The plane crashed after running low on fuel and then dealing with windy conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
