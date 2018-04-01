Men Get Checked for Breast Cancer

Oncologist Paul Dale says the disease isn't common for men, but the danger is still there.

"In my prior practice of 10 years, taking care of most of the breast cancer patients, I'd have to seen about three or four. So, it's relatively rare, it really is," Dale said.

Dr. Dale says many male breast cancer deaths stem from lack of awareness. They don't seek treatment because they don't realize men are at risk too.

"People don't realize that a man could have a mammogram," Dale said.

"I'm totally ignorant about breast cancer for men. I've heard a lot of it for women, and never about men," New Bloomfield resident Dan Dey said.

In 100 cases of breast cancer, only one of those will be a man. A mammogram machine is used the same way on both men and women. The difference is that women use it for screening purposes, while men use it for diagnostic purposes. Yearly checkups for men aren't needed, but of course, men should see a doctor if they notice a problem.

"If you feel a lump in your breast, man or woman feels an abnormal lump in their breast that's getting bigger, painful or not painful, it needs to be addressed," Dale said.

The American Cancer Society estimates 1,700 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 400 will die as a result.