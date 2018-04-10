Men plead guilty to armored car robbery in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to the $2 million robbery of an armored car, an inside job believed to be one of the biggest cash heists ever in St. Louis.

Charles Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday, and Shayne Kier Jones, pleaded guilty Tuesday, both to federal conspiracy charges. Sentencing is in March.

Jones worked for Dunbar Armored Car Co. and told authorities he was threatened into participating in the robbery.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that on April 4, Jones stopped at a gas station pretending to be lost. When he got out of the truck, Johnson and another man rushed him and demanded money. Court documents show they got away with more than $2 million.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office says less than half of the money has been recovered.