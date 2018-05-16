Men's Choir Pays Tribute to Veterans

JEFFERSON CITY - The Monticello Men's Chorus performed Monday afternoon for the "Jefferson Bank Tribute to Veterans" in honor of Memorial Day.

The choir has performed in the Capital Rotunda every year on Memorial Day since 2008.

"Memorial Day and the Capitol Rotunda in honor of our veterans is a very important thing for us," Monticello Choir President William Marshall said.

Both singers and attendees reflected on the importance of taking time to remember those who have fought for our freedom.

"To actually take this day and to do something to honor the war dead, I think, keeps their memories alive," Chorus member Tom Steever said.

Many attended the concert and were treated to twelve patriotic songs including "The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."