Men's Golf in Sixth After Day One of John Burns Intercollegiate

KAHUKU, HI - The Missouri Men's Golf team sits in a tie for sixth place after the first round of the John Burns Intercollegiate.

The Tigers closed the round with a 287 on the day, 17 over par. California leads the tournament after hitting 270 on the round. Missouri sits just above Texas A&M, who went 288 on the day.

Emilio Cuartero leads the Tigers after the first round, and he sits in a tie for 12th in the tournament. He shot 3-under-par for a score of 69. Cuartero shot four birdies on the day, with three coming on the back nine.

In a tie for 15th place, senior Tommy Wuennenberg shot a 70 on the first round and recorded five birdies on the day. Senior Nick Wilson scored two birdies, finishing the round 2-over-par. Ryan Zech also finished the round 2-over-par and four birdies. The two sit in a tie for 49th place. Freshman Wilson Sundvold finished the day 10-over-par and with three birdies on the back nine of the course.

The John Burns Intercollegiate continues Thursday with the first tee time at 8:30 A.M. CT.