Men's Golf Team Qualifies for NCAA Regional Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Golf team has been selected to participate in the 2011 NCAA Southeast Regional by the NCAA Men's Golf Selection Committee. The Southeast Regional will be hosted by top-seeded Florida at the Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Florida May 19-2.

This will be the 10th NCAA Regional appearance for Mizzou, fourth under head coach Mark Leroux. This will also be the second consecutive year Missouri has qualified for NCAA Regional play.

"I'm excited for our guys and our program," Head Coach Mark Leroux said. "These guys are playing with confidence and they have earned this opportunity. They have a chance to compete for a championship."

In this year's field Missouri is one of the younger teams and will return four of five starters in the 2011-12 season. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 56 nationally and were one of seven Big 12 teams to qualify for NCAA Regional play.

Missouri is led by standout Jace Long who has three tournament wins this spring season, including the Mizzou Intercollegiate title on April 5 at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Long is ranked 61st nationally by GolfStat.com and is among the nation's leaders in 2011 with those three spring victories.

Also playing well is sophomore Stuart Ballingall who finished fourth at the 2011 Big 12 Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas tying and defeating 14 of the country's Top 100 players. The fourth-place showing earned him All-Tournament accolades. He is also a standout in the classroom where he was named first team Academic All-Big 12 in 2011.

Mizzou last advanced to NCAA finals play in 2005, earning a 16th place national finish overall. Missouri will be one of 14 teams competing in the Southeast Regional. The 75-man field will also have five individual performers. The top five finishing teams and top individual will advance to the 114th NCAA Championships, May 31-June 5, at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla.

NCAA Southeast Regional Participating Teams

1. Florida

2. Augusta State

3. Arkansas

4. Oregon

5. North Carolina State

6. Central Florida

7. Baylor

8. Kennesaw State

9. Notre Dame

10. Missouri

11. Southeast Louisiana

12. Jacksonville State

13. Georgia Southern

14. Jackson State