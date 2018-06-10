Mendoza to Miss Next Start for Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City right-hander Luis Mendoza has strep throat and will miss his next start, Wednesday against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

Royals manager Ned Yost said Mendoza came in Tuesday with strep throat and was sent to the doctor. Mendoza is 7-9 with a 4.50 ERA this season.

The Royals' revamped rotation has left-hander Bruce Chen starting Wednesday and right-hander Jeremy Guthrie on Thursday. With the Royals off Monday, the two will be moved up a day and working with their normal four days' rest between starts.