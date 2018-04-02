Mental Health Center Investigated

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Federal investigators are looking into another state-run mental health center in the St. Louis area. This time, they're investigating conditions at the Northwest Habilitation Center in suburban St. Louis. Two patients have died there in the past couple of years, one choked on a pen after being left unattended, while another suffered severe burns after being placed in hot water. The Department of Justice won't say what prompted its investigation. But it's reviewing conditions at the home for the developmentally disabled to see if it's meeting constitutional standards. Federal investigators also recently studied the Bellefontaine center in St. Louis and deemed it unsafe.