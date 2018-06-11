Mental Health Commission Calls for Changes

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Among the suggestions in a report today are providing for more independent investigations, as well as changing state law to make some information on abuse and neglect reports public. A panel appointed by the governor also has been looking at changes to the mental health system. Both groups have called for reporting all deaths at state health facilities to the coroner or medical examiner. The scrutiny comes in light of two deaths at the Northwest Habilitation Center in suburban St. Louis in the past year. One resident choked on a pen after being left unattended, and another suffered severe burns after being placed in very hot water.