Mental Health System Computer Problems Hinder Billing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Many state mental health facilities for months have not been paid for care of patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid because of computer problems at the state Mental Health Department. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports most of the state's 17 mental health facilities have been unable to bill for clients under government health care programs. The department also delayed more than $26 million in payments to many alcohol and drug abuse treatment providers because of billing problems. The blame is going to the department's new $14 million computer system used to track patient admissions, discharges, transfers and assessments. State officials say internal software problems and a heavy volume of requested patient information caused the computer system failure.