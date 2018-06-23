Mental Health Task-force Make Recommendations
The recommendations call for the Department of Mental Health to.
- Pursue accreditation of its six habilitaion centers and community providers.
- Ensure staff are trained on identifiying and reporting abuse and neglect
- Increase penalties for failure to report problems
- Establish a Mental Health Fatality Review Board
- Allow access to non-confidential information in investigations
- And finally the department is to issue an annual report on its progess
The task force hopes these suggestions will help in the future. Interim Mental Health Director, Ron Dittemore, said,
"Every once in a while you have to go back and have some refresher training and that's what we hope we can do is not let it fall off the radar screen, to make sure it's a high priority, and how important abuse and neglect is."
In July, there were 418 abuse and neglect cases still needing to be investigated, and the task force responded immediately by adding additional investigators.
