Mental Illness Defense Denied

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN (AP) - Jurors didn't believe a southwest Missouri man's mental illness defense, and convicted him of killing two people during a burglary in 2005. After a four-day trial, the Jasper County jury deliberated for less than two hours Thursday before finding 28-year-old John Opry guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Opry will not be sentenced until Dec. 7, but the convictions mean he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. Defense attorneys argued that Opry suffers from a mental illness brought about by an abusive childhood at the hands of his parents. Public defender Larry Maples said the condition drove Opry to shoot and kill Jim Grace and Glen Nelson Cramer during a burglary two years ago. The victims were gunned down at a home in Sarcoxie.