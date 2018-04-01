Mentally Ill Woman May Get Son Back

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri Supreme Court ruling is called a victory for mentally ill parents. Angela Williams lost custody of her three-day-old child in 2003, largely because of her bipolar disorder. However, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the Park Hills woman was unjustly denied parental rights based on an outdated evaluation of her disorder. Williams said medication she could not take during pregnancy now has improved her condition. But courts relied on a 2003 evaluation to terminate her parental rights in 2005. Williams has not seen her son since.