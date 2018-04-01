Mercer Standout Courtney Owens Signs with CMU

FAYETTE, MO -- Courtney Owens, a 5'11 guard, has signed to play for the Central Methodist women's basketball team for the 2013-14 season, head coach James Arnold announced.

Owens plays for North Mercer High School in Mercer, Mo., alongside Missouri Tiger signee Sierra Michaelis. Through 13 games this season, Owens is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three. The senior guard is also averaging 5.2 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game for the 12-1 and second ranked team in the MBCA/MOsports.com Girls Basketball poll.

"We are extremely excited to land Courtney," Arnold said. "We love her length, athleticism, and she can play all three guard positions for us. Her high school numbers speak for themselves. Most importantly, Courtney is a winner, and I think she'll have a fantastic career here at CMU."

Owens, who also plays softball for North Mercer, has had a decorated prep career, being named first team All-State by the Missouri Sportswriters/Sportscasters Association during her sophomore season and second team All-State in her freshman and junior campaigns. She was named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State first team last season and has been voted to the KAAN Radio and KMZU Radio All-Star squads for three seasons. Owens has been a three-time All-Northwest District and All-Harrison Davies Caldwell (HDC) Conference selection.



North Mercer has posted a 95-4 overall record during Owens' career. Owens has totaled 1,586 career points, which ranks third in school history. She ranks second in the annals of North Mercer in assists and in the top five in steals, rebounds, field goal percentage and 3-pointers made.

Owens also stars for the Kingdom Hoops AAU organization in Ankeny, Iowa.

Off the court, Owens is North Mercer's Class of 2013 Vice President and Vice President of the school's National Honor Society. She is the 2013 Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Vice President and was a qualifier for the 2012 Missouri FBLA. Owens is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

Central Methodist is ranked No. 23 in the latest edition of the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Eagles are currently a school-best 17-3.