Metal Farm Gates Target for Thefts

FULTON - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department looked for answers Thursday as to why farmers found their metal gates stolen earlier this week. Thieves took the gates from farms and a wildlife area along County Road 448 near the Callaway Energy Center. Sheriff Dennis Crane told KOMU 8 News the exact number of gates is yet to be confirmed, but he described the amount as "several."

Crane said he suspects the reason behind the thefts is the value of scrap metal, which he said averages around one dollar per pound for aluminum and steel and about two dollars per pound for copper, depending on the area. Crane said his department notified the scrap metal dealers in the Fulton area of the thefts and asked that dealers be on watch for suspicious activity.

Crane also brought up the possibility of thieves taking the stolen gates several counties away, where their activities would be harder to track. He said scrap metal can sell for twice as much in areas like St. Louis.

The scrap metal dealers KOMU 8 News contacted would not comment on the story.