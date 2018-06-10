Meth Bust in Maries County Nets Six Arrests

DIXON - Six people were arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a meth lab at a Maries County residence.

On Wednesday evening Maries County Sheriff and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group executed a search warrant and found a large scale meth lab, rifles and a handgun.

Police charged Rodney E. Templeton,34, with Manufacture with intent do deliver/sell drug paraphernalia, a class D felony. Templeton is being held in the Maries County Jail on $10,000.00 bond.

Dennis D. Lawson,50, is charged with Manufacture with intent to deliver/sell drug paraphernalia, a class D Felony. Lawson remains in the Maries County Jail on $10,000.00 bond.

Bobbi Jo Martin,33, is charged with Manufacture with intent to deliver/sell drug paraphernalia, a class D felony. Martin remains in the Maries County jail on a $10,000.00 bond.

Amy M. Copeland,19, is charged with manufacture/attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, a class B felony. Copeland remains in the Maries County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond.

The homeowner Robert S. Gibbons,41, is charged with manufacture/attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, a class B felony. Gibbons also remains in the Maries County Jail on $50,000.00 bond

Anyone with drug information should contact the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381, or the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group tip line (if wished anonymous) at 1-800-315-TIPS.