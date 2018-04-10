Meth issues in Moniteau County lead to arrests

MONITEAU COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies arrested several people on Monday in two separate drug busts.

In one incident, Moniteau County Deputies stopped a vehicle on Hwy H just outside of Clarksburg to find that the driver had a warrant for his arrest from the Belton Police Department. Deputies called a K-9 to the scene to check the vehicle and the dog located meth and other drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Nathan J. York, 29, of Belton for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant out of Belton.

In a separate incident, deputies went to a residence on east State Street in Clarksburg, and reported finding meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Sarah A. Gagnon, 33, of Clarksburg for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also arrested Gilberto G. Hurtado Jr., 31, of California for violation of bond conditions by testing positive for meth.

All subjects are being held in the Moniteau county jail to await formal charges.