Meth Lab Bust in Vienna

VIENNA, Mo. - During the late evening hours of February 8th, 2013, members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group conducted a narcotics investigation at 12036 Highway V near Vienna, Missouri - approximately 71 miles south of Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officials located numerous items related with the manufacture of methamphetamines, and suspected methamphetamines.

Members of the Sheriff's Office arrested four suspects, who were taken to the Maries County Jail. Chargers have been filed against George Puckett, age 46, of Dixon for attempt to manufacture a controlled substance - a class B felony; Puckett remains in the Maries County Jail on $100,000.00 bond. The same charges have been filed against Matthew D. Romine, age 40, of Dixon, who is also being held on a $100,000.00 bond. Two women were also arrested through the investigation, though nothing has officially been filed against them yet. One women may also be facing legal issues out of Phelps County for purchasing items with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance; that news is expected later this afternoon. The remaining two suspects' names are being withheld until formal charges are filed.

For drug tips please contact the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group at 1-800-351-TIPS, or the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.