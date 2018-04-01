Meth Lab Explodes, Causes Apartment Smoke Damage

BISMARCK - Two eastern Missouri residents are jailed following a meth lab explosion at an apartment building. The explosion happened Saturday in Bismarck. The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that a fire from the explosion caused smoke damage in the apartment building, but the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.

The suspects are a 39-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. Formal charges have not been filed. Authorities say the man had a burn on one hand.