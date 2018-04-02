Meth Linked to 12% of Kids in State Custody

In December, the state began tracking the number of children placed in foster care for meth-related reasons, such as parents who were cooking, selling or using meth. The count will be made each month to gauge the seriousness of the problem. The data linked meth to about 1,300 of the 11,000 children in state custody. The percentage of children in state custody for meth-related reasons ranges throughout the state from 7% in Jackson County to 37% in the judicial circuit that includes Franklin County.