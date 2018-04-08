Metro Asks Legislature for Help

ST. LOUIS - The president of the organization that operates mass transit in the St. Louis area said $17 million in cutbacks will be necessary unless the state legislature helps. Metro president Larry Salci said that's before the extra expenses the agency will take on once the Interstate 64 project starts because several bus routes cross bridges that will be out of service. Salci estimated that during the I-64 improvement project, 32-34 more buses will be needed to continue existing service. Metro believes that will tack on another $6 million-$9 million in costs. Metro officials will ask state lawmakers next month for a special, one-time appropriation of $20 million.