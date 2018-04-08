Metro Seeks More Money

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri State Auditor Susan Montee says the St. Louis transit agency Metro is avoiding state oversight at the same time it's seeking more state money. In a letter to Gov. Matt Blunt Wednesday, she asked for help in forcing Metro to comply with a state audit. Blunt requested the audit in 2005, following millions in cost overruns with the Metro's light rail expansion in St. Louis. Now, Metro wants the governor to sign a tax exemption for bus fuel. Metro officials says it is complying with the audit, but Montee's office disagrees.