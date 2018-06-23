Mexican Business Delegation Visits KC

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A business delegation from Guadalajara, Mexico is visiting the Kansas City area this week. They're meeting with state authorities and Kansas City officials about opportunities to boost trade between Missouri and the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Over the next three days, the Mexican government officials and CEOs will also meet with individual businesses to broker partnerships in industries ranging from auto parts to pet foods to the health sciences.