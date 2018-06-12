Mexico City Council considers smoking ban in public places

MEXICO- The Mexico City Council will vote Monday on an ordinance prohibiting smoking in public places.

Bruce Slagle, city manager, said if three of the five council members vote no, that's the end of the discussion. If they vote yes, then the issue would then move to the next meeting where they would decide how the exact scope of the ban.

Slagle said the topic has been debated for nearly a year.

Advocates on both sides have made presentations.

Slagle said the council will not take public input on the vote Monday. He said if the ban passed it would most likely be similar to that of other cities that have smoking bans, such as Columbia.