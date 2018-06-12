Mexico City Council considers smoking ban in public places
MEXICO- The Mexico City Council will vote Monday on an ordinance prohibiting smoking in public places.
Bruce Slagle, city manager, said if three of the five council members vote no, that's the end of the discussion. If they vote yes, then the issue would then move to the next meeting where they would decide how the exact scope of the ban.
Slagle said the topic has been debated for nearly a year.
Advocates on both sides have made presentations.
Slagle said the council will not take public input on the vote Monday. He said if the ban passed it would most likely be similar to that of other cities that have smoking bans, such as Columbia.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Exactly six months after Audrain deputies found a man bleeding to death beside a crashed and burned car,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An SUV nearly ended up in the water Tuesday when it went off West Route K near South... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team are training with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – MU Health Care’s patient numbers are rising and spaces are filling up. “We’re always actively looking for... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Sedalia police are warning local businesses to beware of customers trying to use fake money to make real... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The chairman of the house committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the state Office... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit against the City of Bel-Ridge, alleging Sunshine Law violations. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents on Grace Lane are confused and have questions about a proposal that may lead to them losing... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the hospital after his boat caught fire after refueling. Dan Hall,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson City are worried new middle school boundary lines could break up friendships and... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - High school students can now earn multiple college credits for proficiency in more than one language. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
in