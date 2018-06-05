Mexico Kids Sell Lemonade for Vets

MEXICO - Mexico kids set up a lemonade stand for a good cause Friday afternoon. The kids will sell drinks to raise money to send local veterans to Washington D.C. via the Honor Flight program.

The kids are campers at the Audrain County Historical Society history camp, and the theme this year is World War II. Directors of the camp thought a fundraiser to help World War II veterans visit Washington D.C. would be a great way to tie in lessons from the camp with things that can't be taught in a class.

"It's an opportunity for us to show how sometimes it takes just a little thing and some thought and a little bit of work to make a big difference to people," Audrain Historical Society Executive Director Dana Keller said.

The campers hoped to send two veterans on the honor flight, but have already raised just over $2,200, enough money to send eight.

Campers will also put on several other events for local veterans Firday afternoon. The kids had lunch with veterans, put on a performance for the veterans and a World War II era plane flew over the camp before the ceremonies start up.

The lemonade stand ran freom 12:00 to 1:00 at the Audrain County Historical Society at 501 S. Muldrow St. in Mexico.