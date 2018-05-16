Mexico Man Facing Murder Charge Makes First Court Appearance
MEXICO - The Mexico man accused of second degree murder made his first appearance in court Tuesday.
Ricky Harding Jr., 34, of Mexico, was arrested Sunday after a shooting that killed his wife, 34-year-old Summer Hickman.
Harding appeared in court via video conference and did not enter a formal plea. However, Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger said he did interrupt the judge several times claiming he did not kill his wife.
Harding is also facing charges of first degree domestic assault, four counts of endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
Harding was already a convicted felon before his arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators on Tuesday passed a stripped-down tax bill that would cut the individual income tax... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Do you hear what I hear? That's the question as a short audio clip... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill requiring school districts that teach sex education to include... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City’s Pregnancy Help Center has a new one-stop shop for women who are expecting a child. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – New World Recycling is ending its cardboard recycling contract with Jefferson City after complaints of illegal cardboard... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – For the sixth year in a row, Missouri leads the 2018 "Horrible Hundred" list from the Humane Society... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two local hospitals are now regarded as top tier centers for handling potentially fatal heart attacks. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering giving out tax credits for donations to soup kitchens, homeless shelters... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Zonta Women of Achievement Club awarded five female college students Second Chance scholarships Tuesday. "We... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say the two people who were found dead in a home on Texas Avenue were Tia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Better Business Bureau is telling homeowners to research home security salesmen to avoid scams. Door-to-door salesmen are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some home owners across the state aren’t allowed to display political signs on their property. However, a new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens' legal team has submitted a proposed set of guidelines for the upcoming special session... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The House committee investigating allegations of wrongdoing against Governor Eric Greitens met Tuesday to discuss next steps... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens' defense team plans to file a police report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an extramarital affair, but... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The clock is ticking, and state lawmakers are working to get their bills voted on before the... More >>
in