Mexico Man Found Guilty for 2012 Sex Crimes

AUDRAIN COUNTY - An Audrain County jury found a Mexico man guilty of seven counts of sexual assault Friday.

Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said Andrew Thompson, 34, was found guilty of one count of first degree statutory rape, three counts of first degree statutory sodomy, one count of first degree child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child. Thompson was arrested for sex crimes in 2012 involving a 12-year-old girl.

Shellabarger said Thompson will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Wesley Dalton on June 13. Thompson could serve between five years and life in prison.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ashley Turner and Shellabarger tried the case April 24-April 25 to an Audrain County jury of seven women and five men.